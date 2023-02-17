Compass (NYSE:COMP) Shares Down 7%

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.86 and last traded at $3.87. Approximately 759,034 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 3,290,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.16.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COMP. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Compass from $4.20 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Compass in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.75 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.46.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.07.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

