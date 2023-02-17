Comprehensive Financial Management LLC Buys 691,191 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Comprehensive Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) by 338.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 895,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 691,191 shares during the period. NU makes up approximately 0.1% of Comprehensive Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $3,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in NU by 194.7% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 87,235,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,833,000 after buying an additional 57,632,661 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of NU by 3,385.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,689,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,319,000 after acquiring an additional 50,206,289 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of NU by 74.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 94,293,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,891,000 after acquiring an additional 40,195,640 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in NU by 151.3% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 65,597,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,336,000 after buying an additional 39,497,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NU by 110.3% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 44,189,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,432,000 after buying an additional 23,176,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

NU stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.99. 24,497,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,765,334. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.47. The stock has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.13 and a beta of 1.09. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $11.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. NU had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 7.61%. Research analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NU. KeyCorp boosted their price target on NU from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on NU from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on NU from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NU from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on NU in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

