Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH) Shares Sold by RP Investment Advisors LP

RP Investment Advisors LP cut its stake in Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 511,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300,000 shares during the quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 0.47% of Compute Health Acquisition worth $5,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compute Health Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Compute Health Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Compute Health Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $122,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Compute Health Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Compute Health Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $389,000. 63.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compute Health Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPUH remained flat at $10.26 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 19,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,857. Compute Health Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $10.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.01.

Compute Health Acquisition Company Profile

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Compute Health Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

