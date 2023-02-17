Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Roth Capital

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Roth Capital in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CRK. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.56.

Comstock Resources Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Comstock Resources stock opened at $13.10 on Tuesday. Comstock Resources has a 1 year low of $7.17 and a 1 year high of $22.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.29.

Insider Transactions at Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 31.84% and a return on equity of 68.19%. The company had revenue of $922.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Comstock Resources will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Morris E. Foster bought 14,025 shares of Comstock Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.33 per share, with a total value of $200,978.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 176,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,641.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Morris E. Foster purchased 14,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.33 per share, with a total value of $200,978.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 176,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,641.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jim L. Turner purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $208,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 280,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,905,997.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Comstock Resources

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources in the third quarter valued at $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comstock Resources during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Comstock Resources during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Comstock Resources during the third quarter valued at $83,000. 35.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comstock Resources

(Get Rating)

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

