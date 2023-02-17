Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) Insider Jeffrey A. Munsie Sells 3,762 Shares

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) insider Jeffrey A. Munsie sold 3,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $31,375.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,328.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CNCE stock opened at $8.38 on Friday. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $8.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.27.

Get Concert Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Concert Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 9,436.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 11,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 10,946 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 42.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jonestrading restated a “hold” rating on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

(Get Rating)

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs through the use of deuterium technology. Its product candidates target a range of diseases including autoimmune disorders, inflammation, and central nervous system disorders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.