ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Position Reduced by Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH reduced its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,136 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 978 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 123.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 37,354 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 20,605 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 931,308 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $83,641,000 after acquiring an additional 375,900 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,683 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 35,275 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 14,793 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of COP opened at $105.55 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $78.30 and a one year high of $138.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.30. The stock has a market cap of $131.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COP. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Scotiabank cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut shares of ConocoPhillips from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at $74,431,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Featured Stories

