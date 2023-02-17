ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Short Interest Up 9.9% in January

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,960,000 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the January 15th total of 9,970,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

ConocoPhillips stock traded down $4.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,547,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,182,142. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $78.30 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.27.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.06%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at $74,431,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COP. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 123.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 37,354 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 20,605 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 931,308 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $83,641,000 after purchasing an additional 375,900 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,683 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 35,275 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 14,793 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Scotiabank lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.95.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.