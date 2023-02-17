Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Acquired by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,458 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $5,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 103,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,835,000 after acquiring an additional 46,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 0.5 %

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $91.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.35. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 8.17%. Consolidated Edison’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ED. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.75.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

