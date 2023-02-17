Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 8.17%. Consolidated Edison’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Consolidated Edison updated its FY23 guidance to $4.75-4.95 EPS.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

NYSE ED traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $91.66. 3,684,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,635,100. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.21 and a 200-day moving average of $94.04. Consolidated Edison has a 12-month low of $78.10 and a 12-month high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consolidated Edison

ED has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison to $96.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.75.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ED. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

