Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:EDGet Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 8.17%. Consolidated Edison’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Consolidated Edison updated its FY23 guidance to $4.75-4.95 EPS.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

NYSE ED traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $91.66. 3,684,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,635,100. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.21 and a 200-day moving average of $94.04. Consolidated Edison has a 12-month low of $78.10 and a 12-month high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ED has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison to $96.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consolidated Edison

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ED. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

