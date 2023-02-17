Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 8.17%. Consolidated Edison’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Consolidated Edison updated its FY23 guidance to $4.75-4.95 EPS.
Consolidated Edison Stock Performance
NYSE ED traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $91.66. 3,684,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,635,100. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.21 and a 200-day moving average of $94.04. Consolidated Edison has a 12-month low of $78.10 and a 12-month high of $102.21.
Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.92%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consolidated Edison
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ED. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Consolidated Edison Company Profile
Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Consolidated Edison (ED)
- Bloomin’ Brands Blossoms After Raising The Dividend
- Zebra Technologies: A Reversal Is In Play
- Zoetis, Pet-Med Specialist, Double-Digit Earnings Growth Ahead
- The S&P 500: Don’t Trust The Wave Of Bullish Sentiment
- Cisco Systems Is Ready To Run Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.