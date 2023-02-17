Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.75-4.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on ED. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.08.

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of ED stock traded up $1.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,030,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,944. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.35. Consolidated Edison has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 67.92%.

Institutional Trading of Consolidated Edison

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

