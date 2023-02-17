Constellation Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:CSTA) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Constellation Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:CSTA – Get Rating) shot up 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.22 and last traded at $10.22. 6,891 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 100,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.21.

Constellation Acquisition Corp I Stock Up 0.1 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.01.

Get Constellation Acquisition Corp I alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Constellation Acquisition Corp I

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Linden Advisors LP grew its holdings in Constellation Acquisition Corp I by 35.9% during the second quarter. Linden Advisors LP now owns 794,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,813,000 after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,450,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I by 783.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 169,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Constellation Acquisition Corp I by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,019,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,303,000 after buying an additional 71,222 shares during the period. Finally, Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in Constellation Acquisition Corp I by 161.0% during the 4th quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 880,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,901,000 after buying an additional 543,066 shares during the period. 71.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

Constellation Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Port Chester, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.