Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Shares Purchased by Oberweis Asset Management Inc.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,505,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,200 shares during the quarter. Constellium accounts for about 13.1% of Oberweis Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 3.89% of Constellium worth $55,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Constellium by 307.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Constellium by 138.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellium by 26.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Constellium during the first quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Constellium by 11.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

CSTM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Constellium from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Constellium from $12.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Constellium currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

NYSE CSTM traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.16. 306,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,011,107. Constellium SE has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $20.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.68.

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

