ContourGlobal (LON:GLO) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of ContourGlobal plc (LON:GLO – Get Rating) shot up 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 251.50 ($3.05) and last traded at GBX 251 ($3.05). 2,026,764 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 184% from the average session volume of 714,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 250.50 ($3.04).

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 250.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 252.75. The stock has a market cap of £1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,091.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 645.93.

ContourGlobal plc acquires, develops, and operates wholesale power generation businesses. The company generates 1,808 MW of renewable electricity from hydro, solar, wind, and biogas; and 2,509 MW of thermal electricity from gas, coal, and oil. It operates a portfolio of 138 thermal and renewable power plants.

