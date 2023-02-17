Contrasting SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) & Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM)

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) and SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sprinklr and SoundHound AI, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sprinklr 0 5 5 0 2.50 SoundHound AI 0 0 2 0 3.00

Sprinklr currently has a consensus price target of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 5.50%. SoundHound AI has a consensus price target of $4.83, suggesting a potential upside of 36.92%. Given SoundHound AI’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SoundHound AI is more favorable than Sprinklr.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Sprinklr has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SoundHound AI has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Sprinklr and SoundHound AI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sprinklr -15.63% -15.52% -8.76% SoundHound AI N/A -3,813.52% -44.90%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sprinklr and SoundHound AI’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sprinklr $492.39 million 5.77 -$111.47 million ($0.35) -31.11 SoundHound AI N/A N/A -$980,000.00 N/A N/A

SoundHound AI has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sprinklr.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.8% of Sprinklr shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.7% of SoundHound AI shares are held by institutional investors. 43.8% of Sprinklr shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.0% of SoundHound AI shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sprinklr beats SoundHound AI on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc. provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey. Its products include Modern Research that enables its customers to listen, learn from, and act on insights gleaned from modern channels; Modern Care that enables brands to listen to, route, resolve and analyze customer service issues across modern and traditional channels; Modern Marketing and Advertising enables global brands to plan, create, publish, optimize, and analyze their organic/owned marketing content and paid advertising campaigns across modern channels; and Social Engagement and Sales allows customers listen to, triage, engage, and analyze conversations across modern channels. The company also provides professional, managed, training, and consultancy services. Sprinklr, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI, Inc. develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

