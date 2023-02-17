Corero Network Security (LON:CNS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.00

Corero Network Security plc (LON:CNS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 7 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 7 ($0.08), with a volume of 55773 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.25 ($0.09).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated an “under review” rating and issued a GBX 20 ($0.24) price target on shares of Corero Network Security in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 8.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 9.67. The company has a market cap of £35.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 725.00 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Corero Network Security plc provides distributed denial of service (DDoS) protection solutions worldwide. It offers Corero SmartWall products to remove DDoS attack traffic. Its products include SmartWall Threat Defense System appliances for DDoS protection; SmartWall Threat Defense Director, which delivers software edge protection for the networks; SmartWall Threat Defense Cloud that protects against the cloud attacks; and SecureWatch Managed Services, a suite of configuration optimization, monitoring, and mitigation response services.

