Corero Network Security (LON:CNS) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.69

Corero Network Security plc (LON:CNS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 9.69 ($0.12) and traded as low as GBX 7.01 ($0.09). Corero Network Security shares last traded at GBX 7.25 ($0.09), with a volume of 350,643 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued an “under review” rating and issued a GBX 20 ($0.24) price target on shares of Corero Network Security in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Corero Network Security Stock Down 3.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 8.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 9.67. The company has a market capitalization of £35.00 million, a PE ratio of 700.00 and a beta of 0.65.

About Corero Network Security

Corero Network Security plc provides distributed denial of service (DDoS) protection solutions worldwide. It offers Corero SmartWall products to remove DDoS attack traffic. Its products include SmartWall Threat Defense System appliances for DDoS protection; SmartWall Threat Defense Director, which delivers software edge protection for the networks; SmartWall Threat Defense Cloud that protects against the cloud attacks; and SecureWatch Managed Services, a suite of configuration optimization, monitoring, and mitigation response services.

