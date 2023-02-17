Cormark Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO)

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) – Analysts at Cormark raised their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of B2Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 14th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.16. The consensus estimate for B2Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.25 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of B2Gold in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$6.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. M Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of B2Gold in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.36.

TSE:BTO opened at C$4.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$5.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.61. B2Gold has a 12 month low of C$3.84 and a 12 month high of C$6.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This is a positive change from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 75.86%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

