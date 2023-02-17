Cormark Trims Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG) Target Price to C$4.30

Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Cormark from C$5.00 to C$4.30 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Indigo Books & Music’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

Indigo Books & Music Stock Down 4.6 %

TSE IDG opened at C$2.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$57.16 million and a PE ratio of 26.13. Indigo Books & Music has a one year low of C$1.80 and a one year high of C$4.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12,107.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$1.22 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$422.73 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Indigo Books & Music will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Indigo Books & Music

Indigo Books & Music Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a book and lifestyle retailer in Canada and the United States. It also offers books, toys, gifts, baby, kids, wellness, lifestyle, living, fashion, paper, home, and electronics products. The company provides its products under the OUI STUDIO, OUI Design, Auria, LOVE & LORE, NÓTA, Wonder Co, Mini Maison, and The Littlest brands.

