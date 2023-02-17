CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Short Interest Update

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 213,200 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the January 15th total of 192,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Transactions at CorVel

In related news, VP Jennifer Yoss sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total transaction of $281,730.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,224.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 500 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.16, for a total value of $75,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 439,600 shares in the company, valued at $66,010,336. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Yoss sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total value of $281,730.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 310 shares in the company, valued at $58,224.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,424 shares of company stock worth $6,972,753 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 48.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in CorVel during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of CorVel by 1.5% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 6,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of CorVel by 0.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 874,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,760,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CorVel in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in CorVel by 16.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.75% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Stock Down 1.2 %

CRVL stock opened at $181.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.59. CorVel has a twelve month low of $129.19 and a twelve month high of $192.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 47.45 and a beta of 1.07.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The company had revenue of $179.39 million during the quarter.

CorVel Company Profile

