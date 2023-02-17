Cowen Boosts Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target to $225.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Cowen from $212.00 to $225.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ANET. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Arista Networks from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $172.70.

NYSE:ANET opened at $141.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.26. Arista Networks has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $145.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.01 and a 200-day moving average of $122.73.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 30.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total value of $2,671,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,333.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total transaction of $2,671,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,333.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 9,500 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total value of $1,326,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,884.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 88,887 shares of company stock worth $11,465,765. Company insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,896,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 15.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 275,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,146,000 after purchasing an additional 36,516 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 16.0% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 14.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,216,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,033,000 after buying an additional 156,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

