Cowen Raises Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $145.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Cowen from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Applied Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.96.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Price Performance

Applied Materials stock opened at $115.39 on Friday. Applied Materials has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $143.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.58 and a 200-day moving average of $99.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at $4,297,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Materials

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,911,113 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,547,031,000 after purchasing an additional 211,646 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,263,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,194,195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277,485 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $930,505,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,614,319 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $838,863,000 after purchasing an additional 819,979 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,240,747 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $705,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373,082 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Applied Materials

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.