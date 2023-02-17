CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.
Separately, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of CRA International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.
CRA International Price Performance
NASDAQ CRAI opened at $123.76 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.09. The firm has a market cap of $882.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.27. CRA International has a 1 year low of $78.35 and a 1 year high of $125.94.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRA International
CRA International Company Profile
CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CRA International (CRAI)
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- 3 Top-Performing Energy MLPs Deliver Price Gains, High Yield
- Is it Time to Fade the Rally in Generac Stock?
- O’Reilly Automotive In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- 3 Travel Stocks Unfazed By Recession Fears
Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.