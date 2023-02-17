CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of CRA International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

NASDAQ CRAI opened at $123.76 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.09. The firm has a market cap of $882.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.27. CRA International has a 1 year low of $78.35 and a 1 year high of $125.94.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of CRA International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CRA International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,285,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in CRA International by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in CRA International by 465.7% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 312,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,242,000 after buying an additional 257,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CRA International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,106,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

