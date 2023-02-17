Craig Hallum Raises Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Price Target to $48.00

Teradata (NYSE:TDCGet Rating) had its target price hoisted by Craig Hallum from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TDC. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Teradata in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Teradata from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Teradata from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Teradata from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Teradata from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradata presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.00.

NYSE:TDC opened at $42.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.25. Teradata has a twelve month low of $28.65 and a twelve month high of $51.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.96.

Teradata (NYSE:TDCGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Teradata had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Teradata will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradata news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 6,118 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $208,379.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,666,967.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Teradata news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 6,118 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $208,379.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,666,967.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael D. Hutchinson sold 5,741 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $199,786.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,184,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,699 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,316 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 253.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 181,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after purchasing an additional 32,147 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 31,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 16,225 shares during the period. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. It operates through three operating segments: Americas (North America and Latin America), EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) and APJ (Asia Pacific and Japan) geographic regions.

