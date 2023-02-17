Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Relx (LON:REL) a GBX 2,860 Price Target

Relx (LON:REL – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 2,860 ($34.72) price target by Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on REL. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,330 ($28.28) price target on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,000 ($24.28) price target on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,863 ($34.75) price target on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a GBX 2,650 ($32.17) price objective on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Relx to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,585 ($31.38) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,531 ($30.72).

Relx Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of REL stock traded down GBX 14 ($0.17) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 2,470 ($29.98). 3,714,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,734,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.51. Relx has a one year low of GBX 2,056 ($24.96) and a one year high of GBX 2,551 ($30.97). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,363.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,319.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £47.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,049.38.

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

