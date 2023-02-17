Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CS. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a sector perform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, January 27th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 5.50 to CHF 3.80 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.39.

Credit Suisse Group Trading Down 2.2 %

Credit Suisse Group stock opened at $3.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.36. Credit Suisse Group has a 12-month low of $2.97 and a 12-month high of $9.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group ( NYSE:CS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). Credit Suisse Group had a negative net margin of 33.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Credit Suisse Group will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CS. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 6.9% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 48,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 6.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 70.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 84.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 8.7% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.

