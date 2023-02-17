Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Short Interest Update

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,820,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the January 15th total of 5,500,000 shares. Currently, 15.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 136,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 42.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price target on Cricut to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Cricut Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRCT traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $9.62. 21,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,743. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.79. Cricut has a 12 month low of $5.88 and a 12 month high of $20.21. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36 and a beta of 0.07.

Cricut Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st.

In other news, insider Ryan Harmer sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,697,292.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Donald B. Olsen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total value of $39,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 575,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,580,908.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ryan Harmer sold 4,250 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,292.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cricut

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRCT. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Cricut by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 14,548,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,327,000 after purchasing an additional 776,413 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cricut by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,912,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,995,000 after acquiring an additional 625,151 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Cricut by 1,896.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 312,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 296,410 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cricut by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,469,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,872,000 after purchasing an additional 190,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cricut by 129.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 158,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 89,554 shares in the last quarter. 9.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

