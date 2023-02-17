Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Dendur Capital LP

Dendur Capital LP lifted its holdings in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,499,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,517 shares during the period. Criteo comprises 8.1% of Dendur Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Dendur Capital LP owned 2.50% of Criteo worth $40,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in Criteo by 11.1% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,073,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,058,000 after acquiring an additional 206,900 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 635,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,324,000 after purchasing an additional 139,131 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Criteo by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 545,974 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,758,000 after purchasing an additional 15,898 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in Criteo by 45.4% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 479,208 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,054,000 after buying an additional 149,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Criteo by 5.4% in the third quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 203,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,492,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Criteo

In other news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $163,683.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,734,242.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,654 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $163,683.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 198,074 shares in the company, valued at $5,734,242.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ryan Damon sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $52,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,769,375.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,799 shares of company stock worth $429,698. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Criteo Price Performance

CRTO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Criteo from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna upped their target price on Criteo from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Criteo from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Huber Research downgraded shares of Criteo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Criteo from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.63.

Shares of Criteo stock remained flat at $34.96 during trading hours on Friday. 11,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,140. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.19 and a beta of 0.87. Criteo S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $20.56 and a fifty-two week high of $36.76.

Criteo Profile

(Get Rating)

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. It operates through the following segments: Marketing Solutions and Retail Media. The Marketing Solutions segment allows commerce companies to address multiple marketing goals by engaging their consumers with personalized ads across the web, mobile and offline store environments.

Featured Stories

