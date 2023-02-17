Critical Comparison: Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) and Community Capital Bancshares (OTCMKTS:ALBY)

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Rating) and Community Capital Bancshares (OTCMKTS:ALBY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) and Community Capital Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) 2 2 3 0 2.14 Community Capital Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Valuation & Earnings

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community Capital Bancshares has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) and Community Capital Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) $5.80 billion 3.49 $2.28 billion $0.55 9.29 Community Capital Bancshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Community Capital Bancshares.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. 42.4% of Community Capital Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) and Community Capital Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) 33.03% 10.93% 0.56% Community Capital Bancshares N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) beats Community Capital Bancshares on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)

Svenska Handelsbanken AB engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden, United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Norway, The Netherlands, Capital Markets, and Others. The Capital Markets segment refers to the investment bank, including securities trading, and investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About Community Capital Bancshares

Community Capital Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and management of AB&T National Bank. Its services include deposits, lending and providing loans. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Albany, GA.

