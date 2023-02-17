Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 485,700 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the January 15th total of 565,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 82.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on CROMF shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.75 to C$19.50 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Get Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CROMF remained flat at $11.97 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.18 and its 200 day moving average is $11.89. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $9.33 and a twelve month high of $14.96.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It invests in retail stores, offices, and commercial mixed-use buildings. It also acquires grocery and drug store anchored retail properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2006 and is headquartered in New Glasgow, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.