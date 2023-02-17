Cronos (CRO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.00 Billion

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. In the last week, Cronos has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. One Cronos token can currently be bought for $0.0793 or 0.00000326 BTC on major exchanges. Cronos has a total market cap of $2.00 billion and approximately $25.47 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00079389 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00058172 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00030586 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00010015 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001108 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003744 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001789 BTC.

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

