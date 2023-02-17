Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,287 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $7,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CCI. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Crown Castle by 847.4% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Crown Castle by 210.8% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 13,200.0% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of CCI opened at $139.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.45. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.71 and a 1 year high of $199.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21 and a beta of 0.63.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on CCI. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.36.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.