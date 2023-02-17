CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) CEO Joseph B. Armes Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Feb 17th, 2023

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWIGet Rating) CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total transaction of $141,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,176 shares in the company, valued at $7,783,126.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

CSW Industrials Price Performance

Shares of CSWI stock opened at $139.98 on Friday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.03 and a 52-week high of $148.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.95.

CSW Industrials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is 12.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSW Industrials

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the second quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in CSW Industrials by 278.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

About CSW Industrials

(Get Rating)

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products, fire and smoke protection products, architecturally-specified building products, and storage, filtration and application equipment.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.