CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) CEO Joseph B. Armes Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total transaction of $141,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,176 shares in the company, valued at $7,783,126.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

CSW Industrials Price Performance

Shares of CSWI stock opened at $139.98 on Friday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.03 and a 52-week high of $148.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.95.

CSW Industrials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is 12.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSW Industrials

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the second quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in CSW Industrials by 278.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products, fire and smoke protection products, architecturally-specified building products, and storage, filtration and application equipment.

Featured Articles

