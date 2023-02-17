Currys’ (CURY) Sell Rating Reiterated at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reiterated their sell rating on shares of Currys (LON:CURY – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 45 ($0.55) price target on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a not rated rating on shares of Currys in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Currys currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 72.50 ($0.88).

LON:CURY opened at GBX 71.80 ($0.87) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 64.43 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 66.12. The firm has a market cap of £813.85 million and a P/E ratio of 1,214.37. Currys has a 52-week low of GBX 52.65 ($0.64) and a 52-week high of GBX 104.30 ($1.27). The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.13.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th were paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 1.76%. Currys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.50%.

Currys Plc operates as a retailer of technology products and services. The company operates through UK & Ireland, Nordics, and Greece segments. It offers consumer electronics and mobile technology products and services; and mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services. The company also sells its products through online; and offers insurance services.

