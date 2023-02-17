Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) CEO Lynn M. Bamford Sells 2,223 Shares

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 2,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $376,620.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,356 shares in the company, valued at $2,940,453.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $171.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.68. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1-year low of $124.37 and a 1-year high of $182.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 18.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,300,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $645,770,000 after acquiring an additional 680,850 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,682,615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $280,919,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,500,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $225,531,000 after buying an additional 141,697 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 13.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,342,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $186,824,000 after buying an additional 154,851 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at $212,009,000. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Curtiss-Wright

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $175.00 to $183.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $157.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Curtiss-Wright from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.40.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to the aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding commercial power, process, and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

