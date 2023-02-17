Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) CEO Lynn M. Bamford Sells 2,223 Shares

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 2,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $376,620.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,356 shares in the company, valued at $2,940,453.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Curtiss-Wright Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $171.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.68. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1-year low of $124.37 and a 1-year high of $182.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 1.24.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 18.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,300,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $645,770,000 after acquiring an additional 680,850 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,682,615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $280,919,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,500,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $225,531,000 after buying an additional 141,697 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 13.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,342,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $186,824,000 after buying an additional 154,851 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at $212,009,000. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Curtiss-Wright
Curtiss-Wright Corporation is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to the aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding commercial power, process, and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Curtiss-Wright (CW)
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- 3 Top-Performing Energy MLPs Deliver Price Gains, High Yield
- Is it Time to Fade the Rally in Generac Stock?
- O’Reilly Automotive In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- 3 Travel Stocks Unfazed By Recession Fears
Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.