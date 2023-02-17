Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) COO Kevin Rayment Sells 1,751 Shares of Stock

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) COO Kevin Rayment sold 1,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $296,584.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,566,784.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE CW opened at $171.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.94. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12 month low of $124.37 and a 12 month high of $182.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 1.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CW shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $175.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $157.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $187.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.40.

Institutional Trading of Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CW. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 58.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 91.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to the aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding commercial power, process, and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

