CyberDragon Gold Trading Up 21.1% Over Last 7 Days (GOLD)

CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. CyberDragon Gold has a total market cap of $2.53 billion and $141,779.45 worth of CyberDragon Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CyberDragon Gold has traded 21.1% higher against the dollar. One CyberDragon Gold token can now be purchased for about $0.0168 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges.

CyberDragon Gold launched on August 23rd, 2021. CyberDragon Gold’s total supply is 1,785,482,245 tokens. CyberDragon Gold’s official website is game.binaryx.pro. CyberDragon Gold’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CyberDragon Gold is binary-x.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “BinaryX is a crypto game platform listed on Binance and Gate.io. Currently, BinaryX is running a game called CyberDragon which was developed from scratch (https://www.binaryx.pro/). BinaryX is a large on-chain online game platform on BNB Chain.”

