Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Equities research analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Cytokinetics from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Cytokinetics from $82.00 to $71.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Cytokinetics from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Cytokinetics from $29.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Cytokinetics from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.93.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Cytokinetics Stock Up 2.9 %

CYTK stock opened at $44.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 11.56 and a current ratio of 11.56. Cytokinetics has a fifty-two week low of $30.27 and a fifty-two week high of $55.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Transactions at Cytokinetics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CAO Robert Wong sold 3,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $135,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,238,985. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $393,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 406,412 shares in the company, valued at $15,971,991.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Robert Wong sold 3,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $135,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 41,004 shares of company stock worth $1,731,680 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its position in Cytokinetics by 83.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cytokinetics in the third quarter worth $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cytokinetics in the third quarter worth $45,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Cytokinetics by 439.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter.

About Cytokinetics

(Get Rating)

Cytokinetics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for people with debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The firm is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.