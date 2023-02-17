Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Equities research analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.04% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Cytokinetics from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Cytokinetics from $82.00 to $71.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Cytokinetics from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Cytokinetics from $29.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Cytokinetics from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.93.
Cytokinetics Stock Up 2.9 %
CYTK stock opened at $44.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 11.56 and a current ratio of 11.56. Cytokinetics has a fifty-two week low of $30.27 and a fifty-two week high of $55.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 0.90.
Insider Transactions at Cytokinetics
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its position in Cytokinetics by 83.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cytokinetics in the third quarter worth $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cytokinetics in the third quarter worth $45,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Cytokinetics by 439.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter.
About Cytokinetics
Cytokinetics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for people with debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The firm is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.
