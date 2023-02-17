DA Davidson Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK)

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of SmartFinancial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 15th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the bank will post earnings of $2.48 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.00. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for SmartFinancial’s current full-year earnings is $2.69 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for SmartFinancial’s FY2024 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $54.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.29 million.

SmartFinancial Trading Down 0.8 %

SMBK has been the subject of several other research reports. Hovde Group downgraded SmartFinancial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded SmartFinancial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.83.

Shares of SMBK opened at $27.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. SmartFinancial has a 52-week low of $22.63 and a 52-week high of $30.50. The company has a market cap of $464.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SmartFinancial by 1.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 602,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,545,000 after acquiring an additional 5,862 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in SmartFinancial by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 517,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,225,000 after acquiring an additional 26,889 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SmartFinancial by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 282,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,764,000 after acquiring an additional 15,514 shares during the period. Forest Hill Capital LLC grew its stake in SmartFinancial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 265,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in SmartFinancial by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 254,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after acquiring an additional 8,777 shares during the period. 44.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Wesley Miller Welborn acquired 1,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.40 per share, with a total value of $33,897.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 85,885 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,364. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SmartFinancial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from SmartFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is 12.55%.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other.

