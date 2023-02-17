DA Davidson Increases Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target to $55.00

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by DA Davidson from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on RBLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Roblox from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Roblox from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Roblox from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Roblox from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Roblox from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.96.

Roblox Trading Down 3.3 %

RBLX opened at $43.58 on Thursday. Roblox has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $56.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.12 and a beta of 1.73.

Insider Transactions at Roblox

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 179.65%. The business had revenue of $899.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Roblox’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Roblox will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $58,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,152,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,802,561.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $58,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,152,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,802,561.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $234,157.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,821,149.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 588,999 shares of company stock valued at $18,717,238 in the last quarter. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Roblox

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Roblox by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,442,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,947,000 after purchasing an additional 8,535,968 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Roblox by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,580,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Roblox by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,303,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,396,000 after purchasing an additional 6,396,902 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Roblox by 2,473.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,586,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,444,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330,861 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Roblox by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,567,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,464,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Stories

