Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) Short Interest Update

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,822,600 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the January 15th total of 2,146,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Dai-ichi Life Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DCNSF remained flat at $23.19 during trading hours on Friday. Dai-ichi Life has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $23.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.10.

About Dai-ichi Life

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in Japan, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance Business, Overseas Insurance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers individual life insurance and annuities, non-participating single premium whole life insurance, financial insurance and annuities, and group annuities.

