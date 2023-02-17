Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) Short Interest Update

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,822,600 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the January 15th total of 2,146,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Dai-ichi Life Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:DCNSF remained flat at $23.19 during trading hours on Friday. Dai-ichi Life has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $23.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.10.
About Dai-ichi Life
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dai-ichi Life (DCNSF)
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla’s Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- 3 Top-Performing Energy MLPs Deliver Price Gains, High Yield
Receive News & Ratings for Dai-ichi Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dai-ichi Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.