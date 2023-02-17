Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 240,700 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the January 15th total of 212,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,203.5 days.

Shares of DSKIF remained flat at $33.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Daiseki Co.,Ltd. has a 52 week low of $28.35 and a 52 week high of $39.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.82.

Daiseki Co,Ltd. engages industrial waste treatment and resource recycling activities in Japan. The company is involved in the treatment and recycling of waste oil and sludge, as well as collection, transportation, treatment, and recycling of industrial waste. It also develops, produces, and sells Pane-roll and Daiseki Coat concrete release agents; Daiseki Pla-coat plastic release agents; and Daiseki Proof rustpoofing agents.

