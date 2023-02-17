Dakota Wealth Management Buys 2,042 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Dynatrace by 145.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 793.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Dynatrace news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 31,985 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $1,272,043.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,165.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dynatrace news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 31,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $1,272,043.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,165.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 47,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total value of $2,184,691.80. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 125,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,774,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,852,865 shares of company stock valued at $670,480,260. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dynatrace Stock Down 1.2 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of DT stock opened at $43.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 437.70, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.15. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $49.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.96.

DT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Dynatrace from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.17.

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.