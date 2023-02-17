Dakota Wealth Management Buys 3,140 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 111.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in 3M were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in 3M by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,685,523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,229,834,000 after acquiring an additional 94,802 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 7.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,684,639,000 after purchasing an additional 758,126 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of 3M by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,413,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,103,670,000 after purchasing an additional 44,714 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in 3M by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,363,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $703,151,000 after buying an additional 167,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in 3M by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,557,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $589,837,000 after purchasing an additional 155,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on 3M to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on 3M from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.92.

3M Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $112.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.56 and its 200-day moving average is $124.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. 3M has a 1 year low of $107.07 and a 1 year high of $154.66.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that 3M will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

3M Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. 3M’s payout ratio is 58.72%.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Articles

