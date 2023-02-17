Dakota Wealth Management Cuts Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Dakota Wealth Management cut its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,767 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in ResMed were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in ResMed by 7.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,519,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,576,339,000 after acquiring an additional 535,742 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in ResMed by 2.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,157,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $242,656,000 after buying an additional 22,794 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in ResMed by 0.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 754,358 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $182,940,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in ResMed by 0.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 634,331 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $132,975,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in ResMed by 83.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 557,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,213,000 after buying an additional 253,121 shares during the period. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ResMed from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.17.

ResMed Price Performance

RMD stock opened at $213.91 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.40 and a 1 year high of $262.38. The company has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.82, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $217.62 and a 200 day moving average of $222.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.04. ResMed had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 31.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.07, for a total transaction of $315,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,412,922.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.63, for a total transaction of $1,223,700.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,208,747. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.07, for a total transaction of $315,105.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,412,922.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,896 shares of company stock valued at $7,224,979. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

(Get Rating)

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

Further Reading

