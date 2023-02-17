Dakota Wealth Management Has $432,000 Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 1.0% during the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 7,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 2.6% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Ecolab by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 10,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Trading Down 1.2 %

ECL opened at $161.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.29 and its 200-day moving average is $153.48. The company has a market cap of $46.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.41, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.99. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.04 and a 1-year high of $185.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on ECL. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.00.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

