Dakota Wealth Management Has $582,000 Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Novartis were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Novartis by 4.9% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 23,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 69,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,842,000 after buying an additional 9,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 23,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.63.

Novartis Price Performance

Novartis Increases Dividend

NYSE:NVS opened at $85.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $190.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.85. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $74.09 and a 52-week high of $94.26.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $3.4694 dividend. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.14%.

Novartis Profile

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Recommended Stories

