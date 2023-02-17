Dakota Wealth Management Has $679,000 Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2,470.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $133.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.63. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $79.65 and a 12-month high of $150.39. The firm has a market cap of $51.65 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.00. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The company had revenue of $41.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 14.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VLO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.87.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

