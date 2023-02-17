Dakota Wealth Management Has $699,000 Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Linde were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 0.5% during the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Linde by 28.6% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its stake in Linde by 4.2% during the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Linde by 4.3% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Linde by 0.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Linde to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. HSBC reduced their price objective on Linde from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Linde from $346.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.94.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of Linde stock opened at $323.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $309.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $262.47 and a 12 month high of $347.60.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 13.37 EPS for the current year.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.