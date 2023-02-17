Dakota Wealth Management Takes $626,000 Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,175 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tevis Investment Management grew its stake in Boeing by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in Boeing by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 200.9% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $261.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price target on Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.41.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $212.21 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $221.33. The company has a market cap of $126.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 51.22 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.18.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($7.69) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

