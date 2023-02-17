Dalradian Resources (LON:DALR) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $86.25

Dalradian Resources Inc. (LON:DALR – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 86.25 ($1.05) and traded as high as GBX 87.50 ($1.06). Dalradian Resources shares last traded at GBX 86.25 ($1.05), with a volume of 381 shares.
Dalradian Resources Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 86.25 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 86.25.
Dalradian Resources Company Profile
Dalradian Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold and silver ores. It primarily focuses on the development of Curraghinalt project in Northern Ireland, the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as SA Resources Inc and changed its name to Dalradian Resources Inc in April 2010.
Featured Articles
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- Is it Time to Fade the Rally in Generac Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Dalradian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dalradian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.